101-year-old man successfully undergoes surgery for hernia

Navi Mumbai: A 101-year-old man, Ramchandra Balappa Ginde, successfully underwent a laparoscopic surgery for hernia at Apollo Hospital in CBD Belapur on October 16. The operation was performed by Dr. Shalin Dubey, a laparoscopic surgeon, and Mr. Ginde was discharged two days later.

Mr. Ginde, hailing from Belgaum, was detected with hernia six years ago, but he had decided to live with it since all the doctors he consulted opined that it is too risky to conduct a surgery considering his age. “My elder daughter Suman Mangnaik (70), who is settled in Navi Mumbai, happened to go through a pamphlet of Apollo Hospital, wherein they had mentioned about hernia too. We gave a thought of why not consult there as well,” said Mr. Ginde.

“Age is just a number, but Mr. Ginde was perfectly fit to go through the procedure. His mental balance and understanding of the disease was amazing, and I was confident that it will be a successful operation. His attitude towards life played a vital role in his fitness,” said Dr. Dubay.

Mr. Ginde credits his simple and busy life for his health. “I have never touched cigarette or alcohol and never had non-vegetarian diet in my entire life. I have worked for around 62 years of my life without any break and that had kept me occupied till I turned 84.”

“My condition worsened due to hernia and I faced problems like constant vomiting after meals, cramps in stomach, and difficulty in walking. I got hope from Dr. Dubey and within 24 hours of the surgery, I was back to my normal life,” Mr. Ginde said.

Dr. Dubey has claimed this to be the first case in medical history wherein a 101-year-old was successfully operated for hernia and is leading a normal life.

The writer is a freelance journalist