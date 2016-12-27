₹45 lakh in new notes seized in Kharghar

: The Navi Mumbai police show the seized amount of ₹45 lakh at a press conference at CBD Belapur on Tuesday. — photos: Yogesh Mhatre

The Crime Branch Unit III on Monday night seized ₹45 lakh in ₹2,000 notes from five people in Kharghar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Nitin Kausdikar said, “The five were handed new notes as commission for exchanging old notes.”

The accused have been identified as Jaydas Vilas Telvane (34), a labour contractor and milkman in Kharghar; and his partners Suresh Manji Pathak (32), a sand supplier in Taloja; Iqbal Kareem Patel (46), a decorator in Taloja; Mahesh Vasant Patel (31), a milkman and roller-compacted concrete contractor; and Juber Nizamuddin Patel (40), a building material supplier in Taloja.

Mr. Kausdikar said, “We are investigating to find out who gave them the new notes. We suspect the involvement of a bank employee. We have not arrested them or registered a case as carrying cash is not an offence. We have alerted the Income Tax Department. After a joint investigation, we will register a case and arrest the guilty.”