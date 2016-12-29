“National education policy: Church was not in the loop”

more-in

PANAJI: The Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Ferrao, said on Wednesday that the Union government did not take the Church into confidence before finalising the draft national education policy.

He was delivering his Christmas speech at the Archbishop’s Palace, where Governor Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Ministers, MLAs, politicians, businessmen, and industrialists were present. “Our charitable works are being viewed with suspicion and an allure for conversion. The Church has been accused of being of foreign origin, although it has gifted the nation with some of the finest high-ranking defence and administrative personnel, who have served the country with exemplary patriotism and dedication,” said the Archbishop.

“Our institutions are attacked, robbed, burnt down, and the perpetrators of these crimes often go scot-free. It is almost as if the three per cent population is posing a serious threat to the integration of the nation.”

The Archbishop said the Roman Catholic Church will guide its faithful to vote for genuine candidates in the Assembly polls. “The Church takes it upon itself the task of guiding its members in electing the right kind of individuals to the local and the national government.”