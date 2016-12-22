‘Tent on Girgaum beach a violation’

more-in

Mumbai: Structures being built on Girgaum Chowpatty in preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday are in violation of the regulations on activity on the beach, said Indrani Malkani, a member of the Committee for the Improvement of Girgaum Chowpatty Beach, on Wednesday. “There is a tent which is being built. This is in direct contradiction with the rules for political activity on Girgaum Chowpatty,” Ms. Malkani told The Hindu.

The Committee for the Improvement of Girgaum Chowpatty Beach is a Bombay High Court-appointed committee formed on March 16, 2001, which is responsible for overseeing activity on the beach and ensure its cleanliness. “Nobody asked us for permission before the construction of the tent,” she said.

She also said that the committee understands that security is paramount when the Prime Minister is involved. “The beach will be sanitised on the day, restricting access for the public. This, again, is against the rules. This event could easily have been shifted to the governor’s beach.”

Repeated attempts to reach D Ward officer, under whose jurisdiction Girgaum Chowpatty falls, were unsuccessful.

The writer is an intern at The Hindu