‘Motor Accident Claims Tribunal not entitled to insist presence of applicants’

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday held that Motor Accident Claims Tribunal is not entitled to insist on the presence of applicants at the time of filing of the claim.

A Division Bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice R. D. Dhanuka was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Anil Tadkalkar, which raised several issues concerning the disposal of the claim petitions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal in the State.

The court was informed about various difficulties that were faced while procuring medical certificates that verified the percentage of disability. The petitioner contended that members of the tribunal are not abiding by several provisions of the M.V. Act as well as the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The PIL urged the court to direct the tribunal to not insist upon the presence of claimants at the time of filing of applications, and also not insist upon the disability certificate from the first hospital the victim was taken to.

In its judgement, the court said there is no prohibition on recording the evidence of the medical practitioner or other witnesses, including the claimants, through video conferencing or through applications providing video chat services.

The court also recommended the State Government to repeal a rule in the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules which requires payment of process fees on claim petitions, as it may expose itself to the vice of being discriminatory and violative of Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution of India.