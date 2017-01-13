‘India should have 10 million entrepreneurs, but has 10,000’

more-in

Mumbai: India has huge entrepreneurial talent and an edge in innovative solutions because of its population strength and cost advantage, and because “we are not scared of numbers” and can manage low-cost and scalable innovation, according to Dr Gururaj “Desh” Deshpande. He was speaking to IIT Bombay students on Thursday, on The Global Opportunity for Indian Institutions and Entrepreneurs. “In 1973, when I was here, there was no technology, no confidence. Then, Indian entrepreneurs built large companies.” Today, while there are, 12 million globally competent people in the country, they are just one per cent of the population.

An IIT Madras alumnus, he migrated to Canada and from there to the United States, where he launched a series of highly successful start-ups including the $25 billion Sycamore. Most recently, he was co-chair of the National Council created to support US president Barack Obama's innovation and entrepreneurship strategy. He also created the Social Innovation Sandbox, based in Hubli, to build and shore up capacity for the absorption of entrepreneurial solutions.

According to a UN study, the world economy will transition to an innovation-based one in a decade. Globally, 70 million entrepreneurs would be required, of which India should contribute 10 million, which is a long way from the 10,000 we have today, Dr Deshpande said.

Emphasising the opportunity for India, he cited the Akshay Patra Foundation (which is backed by the Sandbox), which feeds 1.6 million children every day in government schools at a cost of just 12¢ cents a day. When former US President Bill Clinton visited the foundation in 2014, he says, “he could not believe it. He was proud that Haiti had a facility of running 1000 meals a day, [but] here, one place was feeding 1,85,000 children at a time.” While Haiti has no scope for creating global capacity, India has, he said.

In an innovation-deprived cycle, he said, the problems of impoverished communities become chronic, and eventually deadlocked. Embittered, communities complain, and expect the government and others to help them out. Dr. Deshpande says it is possible to help them transition from complaining to problem-solving: “It gives them an ‘aha!’ moment, after which you do not need the top-down approach. You can just throw in access to capital and other tools.” As another example, he said the Agastya International Foundation, after determining the volume of water sufficient to irrigate a specific stretch of land, had helped dig 100x100x50 feet farm ponds at five-acre intervals. “Initially, the villagers were sceptical, but when they saw the impact, they got in. Last year, we dug ponds for 10,000 farmers.” Indian farm productivity is a dismal one-eighth of global standards, he said, because while farmers know what is to be done, they run short on execution capability.

For potential innovators, he said, the first important quality to have is dedication and passion. “You do not make a sacrifice; you do it because you want to.” Passion, he said repeatedly, in his talk and in replies to audience questions, is the driving force behind innovation. There are no short cuts to innovation, he asserted. “It’s like being a boxer. You have to be in the ring and take the blows.”

On failure, he said that in the 80s, when he relocated to Boston from Toronto to launch start-ups, he was aware he could fail, but also knew he and his family would not starve. “The first time you hit a hurdle, everyone will tell you, ‘I told you so’. So you need passion to keep going.” While 30 years ago, entrepreneurs had no cushion if they fell, “now the whole ecosystem is available. So, even if you fail, you can do it again. Entrepreneurship becomes a career.”

He also spoke of the importance of relevance, without which “any thinking environment becomes clubby,” with people working only to impress peers. If there is relevance, he said, the group is more likely to pick on an idea that could have an impact. Relatedly, the ability to see problems and develop compassion is integral to social innovation.

In the end, he encouraged student innovators to take up philanthropy early. “When you care for others, you see how hard it is for them, and you appreciate all you have.”