‘I’m fighting a battle I may never win’

Mumbai: An agitation in his hometown more than 25 years ago set Meerut native Dinesh Talwar on a path that he continues to walk to this day. Mr. Talwar, along with his family, has been working tirelessly for the last 20 years to create awareness about population control in every possible way, including marching backwards with a placard around his neck, which he has done in 100 Indian towns and cities.

An insurance agent by profession, Mr, Talwar, accompanied by his wife Disha, daughter Simran and son Yash, is currently in Mumbai to promote the cause. “I was 20 when there was a flash agitation in Meerut over lack of cleanliness. I took part in it. Local officials who arrived at the scene said the main problem was ever-increasing population. That stayed with me, and over the years, I decided to do something about it as it was a countrywide problem,” Mr. Talwar says.

The 47-year-old began his quest in 1994 by writing to the Prime Minister and Health Minister, requesting them to undertake population control measures. He soon began one-day fasts at the Jantar Mantar, and took to visiting offices of political leaders, submitting letters with his request. Mr. Talwar claims to have written over 5,000 letters to the government, which has failed to respond to even one of them.

“In 2013, I started marching backwards, with my wife guiding me, with a placard around my neck to promote awareness. I would also visit crowded spots like beaches and give impromptu speeches on population control. The problem is, population control in India has become a religious issue instead of a national one. I have even written to many religious leaders asking them to promote this cause, but none of them have been willing to help,” he says.

Mr. Talwar also visits schools in Meerut and educates students on population control, continues to stage street plays, and hasn’t given up on writing to the government. “There used to be a slogan on buses and trains once upon a time, hum do, hamare do, which is now forgotten. India does not even celebrate World Population Day. There are no measures in place to even introduce the concept of population control, and this is what I am trying to change,” he says.

He says the unwavering support of his wife has been a huge source of motivation for him. “I already knew about his work when I married him in 1997. I have always supported him wholeheartedly and always will. What makes us happy is that our children seem to be even more enthusiastic about the cause than we are,” Mrs. Talwar said.

“I have the feeling that I’m fighting a battle that I may never win, but simply because no one seems to listen doesn’t mean I should stop talking,” he says.