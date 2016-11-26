‘Drastic fall in drug-peddling cases’

more-in

Drug-peddling has gone down in Navi Mumbai after demonetisation, the Navi Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has claimed.

Not a single case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after November 8. The last case was registered on November 7, a day before the Centre’s demonetisation move.

Police said lack of usable cash is the main reason behind the drop in drug-related cases, and users have shifted to the cheaper, but more easily available ganja. The drug has a street price of Rs. 150 per gram, while party drugs of the same quantity can cost more than Rs. 1,500.

“With the banning of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 note, it has now become difficult for the drug peddlers to do their business as there is a lack of cash in the market. The addicts who cannot make away without drugs have shifted to Ganja for sufficing their needs,” said a police official from Anti Narcotics Cell in Navi Mumbai.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell in Navi Mumbai was set up in June, and has arrested 27 people in 22 cases since then. The cell was established by then Commissioner of Police Prabhat Ranjan after Inspector of Police Maya More, then in charge of APMC police station, made several drug seizures in her jurisdiction. Ms. More led the cell before it was taken over by Senior Inspector of Police Vinod Chavan.

Drugs recovered in the 22 cases include 24.5 kg of ganja worth Rs. 2.24 lakh, 175g of MD Rock (Rs. 4.37 lakh), 127.2g of Ice Rock (Rs. 3.81 lakh), 85.7g of Ketamine (Rs. 2.14 lakh), 22g of Mephedrone (Rs. 55,000) and 230 ml of cobra venom (Rs. 58 lakh). The cell has also counselled around 75 college students who were using drugs.

“The college students mostly fall prey to the drug racket because the ones selling them portray the drug as something that increases concentration level. The students are allured saying that they can stay awake for the whole night and concentrate on studies. Students so stay awake but they don’t realise that they stay awake in a state of mind wherein there brain does not function normally in order to grasp what they are reading,” Police Sub-Inspector Amit Shelar from Anti-Narcotic cell said.

In order to spread the ill-effects of the drug addiction, Anti narcotic cell team consisting of Sr PI Chavan, PI more, PSI Shelar and other staff members conduct regular seminars in schools and colleges. The team also counsel the students in the presence of their parents in order to get them out of the addiction. “Parents are mostly unaware of the addiction of their children and we come to know of it, we make sure their parents know about it so that they too can help their children get rid of the addiction,” PSI Shelar said.

In the month of June, when the cell was launched, one case under NDPS Act was registered. In the month of July, there were three cases, nine cases in August, four in September, three in October and only one in the month of November.

The writer is a freelance journalist