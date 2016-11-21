‘Bombs won’t give us what we need, education will’

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai speaks in the city on terror, nation-building, and equal opportunities for women

Mumbai: Isolating Pakistan is not about isolating its people, but separating the ones that have been creating terror and making people suffer,” said former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai, in Mumbai this past weekend at the Mother Teresa International Awards for Social Justice and International Conference on combating Terrorism.

Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain, one of the three Bangladeshi hostages killed in the terrorist attack on the Holey Artisanal Bakery in Dhaka’s Gulshan diplomatic zone on July 1, was awarded the Mother Teresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice for 2016. The award was conferred posthumously by the Harmony Foundation in Mumbai on Sunday. Faraaz’s parents received the award at a ceremony from the Foundation’s President Abraham Mathai.

Mr. Karzai said terror was spread by those who have a narrow definition of politics that is restricted to national interests only certain states. “Bombs won’t give us what we need,” he said. “The Taliban have killed my brothers, but we won’t get peace if we continue to spread the hatred they spread.”

It is for this reason, Mr. Karzai said, that Afghanistan decided to support India by staying out of the Islamabad SAARC Summit following the deadly terror attack in Uri in which several Indian soldiers were killed. “The ones conducting these acts of terror think they are doing it for their nation, without realising that what they do will impact their country.”

Mr. Karzai said he supported India’s surgical strikes conducted against suspected militants in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). He said while violence is no way to deal with terrorism, “The surgical strike was a brave decision by India and it effectively destroyed some of the bad people on the other side. But terror attacks are part of a process. It is sad state that incidents still being recorded at the border, even after the strike by India.”

Hatred-resolution is a long process, he said, and “only education is the key to achieve this. It can take a long time, but hatred will go away only by showing compassion and care.”

Mr. Karzai said education also goes a long way in the fight for equal rights and opportunities for women in employment and other aspects of life. “As a nation, Afghanistan is trying its best to bring about changes,” he said. “We have made certain provisions in our constitution and enacted laws for emancipation of women. For example, we have made it compulsory for two women candidates per province, and there is 27 per cent reservation for women in Parliament. Only when we encourage more and more women to take part in the nation-building process will the process become successful.”

The writer is an intern at The Hindu