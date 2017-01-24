more-in

Mohsin Shaikh’s father has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asking him to appoint Ujjwal Nikam as public prosecutor to oppose the bail application of Dhananjay Desai, the prime accused in the 2014 murder case.

The relatives were stunned when the Bombay High Court recently granted bail to three of the accused including Desai, the chief of the fringe rightwing Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) who is jailed in Pune’s high-security Yerwada prison.

Mohammed Sadiq Shaikh’s letter notes that Desai attempted to disrupt peace between two communities on several occasions, and expresses concern over the safety of his family if he were released on bail. “As Mr. Nikam has been handling the case at the Sessions Court in Pune, we request his appointment as public prosecutor for our case which is due for hearing at the High Court on February 1,” says the letter.

When contacted by The Hindu, Mr. Nikam said he was unaware of any development and had not received any official intimation as yet on. Shaikh, 28, was beaten to death allegedly by HRS activists on the night of June 2, 2014, while returning home after prayers. That night, HRS activists unleashed violence in Hadapsar, torching and smashing businesses owned by the minority community, after derogatory pictures of Chhatrapati Shivaji and late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray were uploaded on Facebook.

The Pune police filed a 650-page charge sheet in August 2014, in which 23 people, including Desai and two juveniles, were named. The investigators noted a conspiracy in the sequence of events and the charge sheet made clear Desai’s “malafide intentions” in instigating his workers to violence.

While the Bombay High Court has rejected Desai’s bail in the past, it granted bail on January 12 on grounds that they did not have any past criminal record. In her order, Justice Mridula Bhatkar remarked that the accused “were provoked in the name of religion and committed the murder.”

As of today, 14 among the accused are now out on bail.