‘A good city ensures citizens’ well-being’

Architect and former Mayor of Bristol, George Ferguson, is clear he does not want to lecture Mumbai citizens on what they need.

“I am here to talk and people in Mumbai are free to decide whether they find my words interesting or not,” he says. During his term as Mayor, Mr. Ferguson instituted many initiatives in Bristol, such as reducing car speed limits, reducing commuter car parking in residential areas, and increasing green spaces and community events. He was in Mumbai on Wednesday to deliver a talk at the Indian Merchants’ Chamber on good city planning using examples from his learnings in Bristol.

Mr. Ferguson is passionate about creating environmental changes for “more liveable cities.” He spoke to The Hindu about what he defines as a healthy city. Having been in Mumbai and walked around, he believes it can draw from its history: he mentions Flora Fountain.

Another important factor is how people in a city move around. “We need to look at ways of increasing public transport, and reducing the use and demand of cars. The aspiration for a car is not advisable,” he says. He talks of alternate modes such as cycling.

In his term as Mayor, he sold his car and only moved around by cycle. “I think there is a big difference between travelling by car and cycle in terms of quality of life. One of my initiatives, Make Sunday Special, was about closing streets to cars, and opening them up to people walking around. This opens citizens’ eyes to their city, and makes them interact with it more.”

He advocates the increase in a city’s green lungs: in Bristol, primary schools across the city created programmes where children each planted one tree, in school, home or community spaces. It’s a small, relatively cost-free move, and one Mumbai could benefit from, too.

A healthy city

Mr. Ferguson defines a healthy city as one which is good for children, with clean air, which is shared: without barriers between private holders of wealth and poorer citizens (gated communities, for example).

“When a city is environmentally and socially friendly, people want to be there,” he says. More people in a city is a positive driver for its economy, for trade, he explains. “If people are out on the roads, only then they can shop, or do business. A city must be good to live in.”

Mr. Ferguson also discusses models of good and bad cities. Pollution is a major factor in how liveable a city is. “Cities like Beijing -- and, if I may say, New Delhi -- are choked with smog. I know people who want to leave Beijing because they cannot breathe,” he says.

Need for green spaces

This is why he believes that cities need green spaces and civilised spaces. He feels that Barcelona’s narrow streets would be good in a hot city like Mumbai; narrow streets mean more shade. “Wide roads, as in Delhi, are difficult for citizens, as it gets too hot.”

He cites the example of Scandinavian cities such as Stockholm for their clean, breathable air, and the rarity of cars on roads: most citizens prefer cycling, only using cars on family picnics or other rare occasions. He refers to South American examples such as Curitiba, and Bordeau in France for their investment in place-making and public transport.

“The results speak for themselves. We need cities that are thriving, where people interact with each other across its spaces,” he says. Often it’s about creating events around the city that get people excited -- that get children excited, that get communities engaged. “I always say, fun is a serious business.”

Measuring well-being

Measuring a city’s progress by its GDP, to Mr. Ferguson, is not an intelligent index of success. He prefers to use well-being as an index. He feels that it is a “no-brainer” why environmentally sustainable cities would perform better economically. “People spend time in attractive places, places which are clean, healthy, sustainable, and resilient to economic and environmental damage. I don’t think this is socialism. It’s just decency.”

The writer is an intern with The Hindu