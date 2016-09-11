S.M. Street in Kozhikode will be one location where the women police officers in mufti will intensify vigil.

Strict surveillance to keep tab on suspicious persons during festival season

The city police have deployed additional number of women police officers on busy streets, important festival venues, and trade hubs in the city with a mission to offer better protection to women from eve-teasers.

A woman Circle Inspector will head the team that will keep an eye on incidents of groping.

S.M. Street is one major location where women police personnel in mufti will keep tabs on eve-teasers. During the district-level Onam celebrations, special teams will camp at designated spots. Police personnel from other stations too will work with the special teams.

Police sources confirmed that the special mufti squad would be given specific duties taking into account the rising number of complaints of assault on women in crowded places. For the record, several persons were detained under ‘Operation Idiminnal’, which was launched to ensure the security of women in the city.

Most women police personnel, who are part of the mufti squad, are members of ‘Operation Idiminnal’ led by Kasaba Circle Inspector P. Pramod. Once the special patrolling vehicle sanctioned by the Home Ministry arrives, they will officially be part of the State-level Pink Patrol team. Along with the mufti squad, surveillance using closed circuit television cameras too has been intensified to keep a tab on suspicious persons. Bus stands and railway stations have already been brought under CCTV network linked to the police control room.

“We have directed the mufti police to be present at all Onam special fair venues, as chances for theft and physical abuse are high in such places. Women police officers will also travel by city buses to offer help at the spot to lady passengers,” said Kasaba Circle Inspector P. Pramod who heads the Onam security arrangements.