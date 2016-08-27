A 23-year-old woman, who was seriously injured after falling from the top floor of a shopping mall on Thondayad bypass, died at the Medical College Hospital on Friday. The Nallalam police identified the victim as A. Ansa, a native of Puthiyangadi.

The incident, suspected to be a case of suicide, took place around 11.30 a.m. Medical College sources said Ansa succumbed to injuries around 2 p.m. The body was shifted to the medical college mortuary. An inquest will be conducted on Saturday in presence of the Revenue Divisional Officer.

Ansa got married six months ago. Meanwhile, her relatives came up with complaints that she had ended her life unable to withstand torture by her husband and his family members. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.