A woman hailing from Tamil Nadu died due to rabies infection at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Lakshmi, 40, was a member of a nomadic family that eked out a living cleaning septic tanks and carving grindstones on the roadside. They lived in tents and along shop verandahs at Mannur Valavu, from where Lakshmi was bitten by a stray dog a few days ago.

As she felt severe fatigue and thirst, she was taken to a private hospital in Kallampara. She was then referred to the General Hospital at Kozhikode beach since she showed symptoms of rabies.

She was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital as her condition worsened on Saturday. She died around noon on Sunday. The doctors have confirmed that the death was caused by rabies. She had exhibited symptoms such as hydrophobia.

There were complaints that the woman, who was in a critical condition, was not shifted to a separate cell even after rabies was confirmed. She was admitted to the general ward.