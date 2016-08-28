This is the situation for the second year running and looks set to continue next year also

For the second year running, there are no direct Haj flights from the Calicut International Airport as the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation is firm that no wide-bodied aircraft will touch down here till the runway is expanded and safeguards are in place.

The situation looks set to continue next year also, though Calicut airport expansion campaigners believe that at least after runway renovation in February 2017, exemption would be given for Haj flights.

The flights were shifted to the Cochin International Airport when runway renovation works began last May.

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has said that the Calicut airport, with a mere tabletop runway, was never suitable for large aircraft. An exemption for Haj flights somewhere in the early 90s was conveniently converted into a permanent schedule. Therefore, exemption will not be given anymore.

Calicut Airport Director K. Janardhanan said priority was only for safety. On runway expansion, he said, “The situation is evolving. Let us wait.”

Haj Welfare Forum executive committee member Hashim Kadakklakam said luxury buses were being operated from various places in the region to enable pilgrims to reach Nedumbassery.

“Forty air-conditioned luxury bus services are being operated from Kozhikode, from August 21 to September 1, to transport about 1,500 pilgrims. Return services are also being arranged. Besides, many pilgrims take the luxury buses of the Kerala State Transport Corporation. Those who can afford to spend more go in cabs, either their own or hired,” he said.

Road journey

Despite the luxury buses, he claimed that the road journey was inconvenient for the pilgrims.

Out of nearly 8,000 Haj pilgrims from the State, 80 per cent were from Malabar. And, most of them were aged 70 and above, he said.

“No one has explored the possibility of negotiating with airliners for direct medium-sized flights that can land in this airport,” said Mr. Hashim, who is also joint secretary of the Calicut Chamber of Commerce.

There was a suggestion for shuttle services between Calicut and Cochin airports by domestic airliners. But, on learning informally from airliners that it would be non-viable for them, a formal representation was not made, Mr. Hashim said.