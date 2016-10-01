In connection with Wildlife Week celebrations, the Malabar Natural History Society (MNHS) will conduct an exhibition of Kerala wildlife photography at the Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode from October 1 to 5.

Twenty-five photographers will participate in the curated show of contemporary wildlife photography that focuses on threatened species from various habitats spread across the State.

The exhibition is being organised by MNHS in association with Calicut Bird Club and Kerala Forests and Wildlife Department (Social Forestry-Extension wing). The show will be inaugurated by E. Pradeep Kumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Northern Region), at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday.