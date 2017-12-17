When girl power soared high in Kozhikode

A student trying to master the art of kite flying as part of 'She Kite', the kite festival organised as part of Sargaalaya International Art and crafts Festival in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The skyline of Kozhikode beach was once again coloured by kites as part of ‘She Fest’, a kite festival and kite making workshop organised under the aegis of the Kite Life Foundation on Saturday.

The kite festival was organised by Sargaalaya Art and Craft Village, Iringal, in association with Kerala State Women’s Development corporation (KSWDC) as a curtain raiser for the Sargaalaya International Art and Crafts Festival (SIACF) that will be held from December 21 to January 8.

The participants of the workshop were 50 girls from various colleges in the city. They were given basic lessons in kite making by Mini P.S. Nair from Kreeda Femala Kite Club and Rajesh Nair from Kite Life International. Later, the kites made by the students were released into the sky.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Merin Joseph was the chief guest on the occasion while Sargaalaya chief executive officer P.P. Bhaskaran, Corporation Councillor Thomas Mathew and Regional Manager of KSWDC Faisal Muneer were present.

The Kite Life Foundation also presented some of their signature kites like the ‘Theyyam kite’, the ‘Neettipattam kite’, dolphin kite and train kite.

The remote controlled dragon kite that soared across the skies was a major attraction at the festival.