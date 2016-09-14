The Municipal Corporation is planning to observe the week starting from October 2 as sanitation week as part of Gandhi Jayanti observance. The initiative will include activities such as cleaning, vaccination, steps to prevent diseases, awareness programmes and ban on plastic.

The activities will be coordinated through the various health circles of the corporation.

A meeting of representatives of residents’ associations in each ward under the circle, coordination committee conveners, ward sanitation committee members, councillors, ward committee members and representatives of voluntary organisations will be convened in every circle before September 24 for the purpose.

A ward-level meeting will be convened before September 28 in which the activities that need to be undertaken in each ward will be discussed.

The wards will undertake activities such as preventing dumping of waste in public places, mosquito eradication, plastic collection and disposal, as part of the drive.

The drive will get under way in all wards on October 2 under the leadership of the respective councillors. Voluntary organisations, residents’ associations and Kudumbasree workers will be part of the week-long drive.

The corporation-level inauguration of the drive will be held at Central Market at 9 a.m. on October 2.