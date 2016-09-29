Corporation programme to ensure good drinking water, clean surroundings

The Municipal Corporation is planning to set up Water and Sanitation (Wat-san) clubs in all government and aided secondary and higher secondary schools in the city to ensure the direct involvement of students in some of the most important problems of the time.

Education Standing Committee chairman of the corporation M. Radhakrishnan said the programme aims at providing good drinking water and clean surroundings at schools. It will be linked to the corporation’s waste management efforts. It is being implemented with the help of the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), Kunnamangalam, the Government Medical College, the Indian Institute of Management and the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in Kozhikode, he said.

The Wat-san club consists of 50 students selected from among Student Police Cadets, Scouts and Guides as well as National Cadet Corps. The club will involve in the social service activities of the schools. The volunteers of the club will spread awareness among the general public on matters of water and waste management, sanitation, organic farming and e-waste management besides engaging in organic farming and managing the biogas plants that the corporation is planning to install in these schools.

“The programme will help the students to have hands-on experience in handling garbage, which is a mounting problem not just in the city but across the globe,” Mr. Radhakrishnan added.