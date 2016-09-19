Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) is organising a walk-in-interview to the posts of District Technology Manager and Pest Scout at the Farmers’ Training Centre at Vengeri in the district on September 22 and 23. The appointment is for one year and on contract basis. The candidates should be between 18 and 40 years of age. Those with prior experience in the respective fields and permanent residents of Kozhikode will get priority.

The candidates applying for the post of District Technology Officer should be graduates (preferably, postgraduates) in Agriculture, Animal Husbandry or Fisheries with knowledge of computer. The interview will be on September 22 and the proposed monthly remuneration is Rs.25,000.

The Pest Scouts (Crop Health Management) should be VHSC holders in Agriculture with knowledge of computers. The interview will be on September 23 and the monthly remuneration is Rs.13,000.

The candidates shall report at the centre at 10 a.m., says a press release.