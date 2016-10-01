Only one student enrolled for admission at the school this academic year

The St. Philomena’s School at Vellimadukunnu, with a rich history and an illustrious line of alumni, is now on the verge of closure, with just one student enrolling at the institution this academic year.

“The plight of the school has been pathetic for the last few years. There were just 10 students two years ago. But the strength dipped to three last year. Finally, we have just one student now and there is every possibility that the school may not exist next year,” said Prameela Balagopal, the local councillor, who also heads the committee desperately trying to revive the lower primary school.

The school managed by the Kozhikode Diocese was founded in 1942. “There was a time when parents rushed to enrol their children in this school. Those who graduated from here would get admission in any upper primary school in the region without question,” Ms. Balagopal said.

The committee comprising local people, members of the management and alumni, feels that it was the influx of English medium schools that spelt doom for St. Philomena’s School.

Since the school has good infrastructure, they are now planning to introduce classes in English at the school.

“We will begin with LKG and UKG and plan to expand it later up to Class V.”

The alumni meeting planned at the school on October 2 will focus on steps to be taken to save it. The Diocese is ready to take required steps to bring the school back to its old glory.