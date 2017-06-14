Vector control activities to be intensified in Kozhikode

Sad plight: Patients are forced to stay in the corridor of Government Medical College following a rise in fever cases in the district. | Photo Credit: K_Ragesh;K_Ragesh -

more-in

The Health Department in the district has decided to step up precautionary measures including vector control activities in view of the rising cases of fever, especially dengue, across the district.

District Medical Officer Asha Devi said special fever clinics would be set up for 20 days continuously in all community health centres in Perambra block. Private hospitals in the district expressed readiness to extend help to deal with the situation at a meeting convened by District Collector U.V. Jose on Tuesday.

So far, 1,822 suspected cases of dengue have been reported in the district in 2017, of which 188 have been confirmed. However, there has been only one dengue death in the district.

Panic in Koorachundu

The situation has gone out of control in Koorachundu grama panchayat, which has so far reported six fever deaths and 122 suspected cases of dengue.

“Fever cases are rampant in Kolathur, Kakkur and Nanmanda as well,” the DMO said.

The number of dengue cases in the district have risen dramatically in May and June. While the number of suspected dengue cases reported in the district was 53 over the four initial months of 2017, there were 799 cases reported in May and 631 cases reported in June so far. “The cases being reported have doubled compared to the previous month,” the DMO said, adding that the Health Department would join hands with local bodies in carrying out vector control activities such as fogging.

A meeting of representatives of various local bodies will be convened by the Collector to discuss further action.