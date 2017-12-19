Varsities not teaching shops: Governor

Governor P. Sathasivam inaugurates the zonal conference of Vice Chancellors organised by the Association of Indian Universities at Calicut University on Monday.

Governor P. Sathasivam has called upon Vice Chancellors to strike a balance between immediate and long-term goals of university education.

Inaugurating a two-day zonal conference of Vice Chancellors of Indian universities at Calicut University on Monday, Mr. Sathasivam asked the universities to ponder if their focus should continue to be industry-specific. The conclave was organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). “In fact, it should not be (industry-specific),” he said, exhorting the Vice Chancellors to strike a healthy balance.

Mr. Sathasivam, who is Chancellor of State universities in Kerala, said less than 10 per cent of the colleges in the State had secured A-grade in NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) evaluation.

“Even our top institutions do not figure in the international ranking of universities. Many universities have not woken up to the need to be included in the ranking. When the entire world talks of world-class universities, it is sad that we have universities that are becoming mere teaching shops,” he said.

The Governor said that the Chancellor’s Award that he had introduced would go a long way in developing a healthy competition between the universities in the State. It will be worth emulating for other States, he added. “The government will soon introduce the Kairali Award for the best researcher,” he said.

AIU secretary general Furqan Qamar presided over the function. He said the huge gaps found in higher education in the country could be addressed to an extent through digital initiatives. Host Vice Chancellor K. Mohammed Basheer welcomed the gathering. Pro Vice Chancellor P. Mohan presented the conference theme, ‘’Designing higher education institutions: role of digital initiatives.’

The Governor inaugurated the renovated Senate House of Calicut University at the function. He also released a special issue of University News published by the AIU.