The Kasaba police have intensified their probe into the incident in which the Onasadya prepared at Puthiyara BEM Upper Primary School was spoiled by unidentified miscreants.

The police said they would examine in detail the finger print samples collected from the spot and re-examine the case files of similar incidents reported from the city. “We have a list of suspected persons in the incident and they would be quizzed shortly to proceed with further interrogation,” said Sub Inspector S. Sajiv from Kasaba station. He said so far no one was taken into custody as the school management had no clue about suspected persons.

It was on Friday morning that the students and their teachers at the school came across the saddening incident in which the special meals they prepared to serve as part of the Onam celebrations was spoiled by anti-social elements. The miscreants even defecated inside the kitchen and vandalised the classrooms.

Following the intervention of the district administration, the Hotel Owners’ Association served an Onasadya to the children.