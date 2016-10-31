7 Muslim forums to boycott ‘referendum,’ will support signature campaign against code

Contending that the initiative for a uniform civil code (UCC) is a divisive political tactic of the Narendra Modi government, seven major Kerala Muslim organisations have decided to boycott the Law Commission’s ‘referendum’ on UCC.

At a meeting called by the Indian Union Muslim League leader Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal here on Saturday, they also resolved to support the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board’s signature campaign against the UCC. The meeting, which stressed the need for a broad-based opposition to the UCC, decided to calibrate its initiative with those of the national and regional political parties such as the CPI(M), BSP and Trinamool Congress which believed the UCC was impracticable.

No women forums

Senior leaders of two Sunni organisations, two Mujahid factions, the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Muslim Educational Society and the Samastha Kerala Jamiyathul Ulema attended the meeting to formulate a collective resistance to the UCC. Almost all top leaders of the IUML attended the meeting. No Muslim women’s association was represented. The meeting based its opposition to the UCC on the argument that since India is a multi-religion, multi-culture and multi-language nation, the UCC would damage the socio-cultural diversity of the country. It was a veiled attempt to target the Muslim community in the name of correcting the perceived gender inequality among Muslims.

The triple talaq (instant divorce) was being projected in a highly exaggerated manner and as a ‘bait’ to push the UCC.

They claimed that the triple talaq, if carried out in three phases and with mandatory mediation, was scientific. They also said that the Sharia—the Islamic jurisprudence based on Koranic injunctions, and not the one contained in the British-made Indian Sharia law—was total and complete. Hence, no addition or deletion to the marriage, divorce and inheritance norms in the Sharia was necessary.