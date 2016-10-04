Party national general secretary Tariq Anwar says Modi has failed to fulfil election promises

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national general secretary and former Union Minister Tariq Anwar has accused the BJP-led Union government of adopting the same divide and rule tactic used by the erstwhile British administration.

Addressing a State convention of the party here on Monday, Mr. Anwar said that the country was passing through a critical situation with the BJP and the RSS dividing the citizens on religious lines. BJP leaders think that they could come to power only through this divisive policy, he said.

He said the Narendra Modi government had failed in all spheres of activity. Mr. Modi had given so many promises to the people during the Lok Sabha election campaign. However, none of them had been fulfilled even after two-and-a-half years since he assumed power. “Mr. Modi is a good speaker who can give false promises. If there is an international competition on this he is sure to win,” he said.

Before coming to power, Mr. Modi had said the BJP government would provide jobs to two crore youth every year and implement the Swaminathan Commission report for the benefit of farmers.

Farmers had been demanding minimum support price for their produce. The suicide of farmers had been continuing in different parts of the country even now, Mr. Anwar said. The people were waiting for the ache din (good days) promised by Mr. Modi during the Lok Sabha election campaign. Now the country had been cheated by false promises, he added.

Expansion of party base

Regarding the prospects of the party, Mr. Anwar said the NCP had the potential to expand its base in the State. The occasion had come for the party to begin a campaign at the grassroots level. The party, which has two legislators, had managed to get berths in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet. Party MLAs A.K. Saseendran and Thomas Chandy were re-elected from Elathur and Kuttanad respectively. The party had secured 1.2 per cent of the total votes in the State.