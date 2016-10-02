After lying low for some time since the severe drubbing it received in the Assembly polls, the district committee of the United Democratic Front (UDF) has gone on revamp mode to take on the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The coalition has planned to amicably settle issues among partners, besides restructuring the organisational set up of each party constituent.

The UDF had won only two seats – Kozhikode South and Kuttiyadi – out of the 13 Assembly constituencies in the district.

The differences of opinion between the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] over the post of UDF convener seem to have been solved for the time being. Now, V. Kunhali, of the JD(U) will continue in the post. Previously, it was the IUML that had held the post.

DCC president

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is searching for a new face for the post of District Congress Committee (DCC) president to replace incumbent K.C. Abu. Several names are doing the rounds including that of KPCC general secretaries N. Subramanian and K.P. Anilkumar and former State president of Youth Congress T. Siddique.

Another KPCC general secretary from the district P.M. Suresh Babu, who is close to KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran, has reportedly told the leadership that he was not interested in taking up the new assignment if offered.

Interestingly, the other aspirants have the backing of Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

IUML posts

In the case of the IUML, the party leadership chose former Calicut Development Authority chairman N.C. Aboobacker as the district general secretary after removing M.A. Razak, who contested unsuccessfully from Koduvally.

IUML State secretary C. Moinkutty and district president Ummer Pandikasala will play key roles in future. More changes could be expected at the middle rung leadership soon after the membership drive, party sources said.

In a surprise move, Manayath Chandran was elected president of the JD(U) district committee at its recent meeting. The leadership had earlier appointed Mr. Kunhali after the massive defeat of the party in the Assembly polls.