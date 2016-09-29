Non-stop speech:KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran gestures to DCC president K.C. Abu as he awaits his turn to speak at a UDF dharna in Kozhikode on Wednesday.— Photo: K. Ragesh

50 days after the murder, none arrested, says Sudheeran

Hundreds of United Democratic Front (UDF) activists led by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran staged a dharna in front of the district collectorate here on Wednesday demanding the arrest of murderers of IUML worker Mohammed Aslam.

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Sudheeran alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was holding the Home portfolio to protect the criminals. Even 50 days after the murder, not a single accused in the case had been arrested. Police officers who investigated the case properly had been transferred, he said.

The CPI(M) had a policy against capital punishment. But that party did not mind eliminating an accused who was acquitted by the court in a murder case, Mr. Sudheeran said.

Aslam, an Indian Union Muslim League worker, was killed by an unidentified gang near Nadapuram. The incident was suspected to be an act of revenge as Aslam was the third accused in the murder of DYFI activist C.K. Shibin at Thooneri last year. A special court acquitted him and 16 others in January.

Mr. Sudheeran said that no Minister had so far visited the family of the Aslam after the incident. At the same time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had visited the kin of Shibin and provided all help to the family.

District Congress Committee president K.C. Abu, M.K. Raghavan and M.I. Shanavas, MPs; M.K. Muneer, MLA; Mahila Congress State president Bindu Krishna, and KPCC general secretary P.M. Suresh Babu took part in the dharna.