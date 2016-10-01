Amid the continuing political tension and the prohibitory orders in place, an all-party meeting called by the Revenue Department at Nadapuram on Friday failed to draw the participation of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders led by Ahmed Punnakkal and Soopy Narikkattery boycotted the meeting, alleging that the all-party meetings convened to discuss security concerns in Nadapuram were proving to be a farcical exercise, failing to meet any of the collective demands raised.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders attended the meeting and criticised the police for not acting tough against the attackers.

The UDF leaders who boycotted the meeting alleged that the demands placed in earlier meetings to intensify probe into the Aslam murder case and arrest those involved had been in vain. “None of the criminals who were directly involved in hacking the IUML worker to death have been arrested so far and it shows the cold attitude of the government and the investigators,” they alleged.

IUML leader Soopy Narikkattery said the special investigation team constituted to probe the case had failed miserably to track the culprits, even days after the murder. “Only small fry were arrested. Our main demand in the first all-party meeting itself was to net those who actually executed the murder,” he said.

The Congress and IUML leaders also alleged that the State’s ministers were neglecting the region by failing to meet the family members of the victim. When the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) worker Shibin was murdered, the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had visited the victim’s house and promised support to the family members, they said.

Meanwhile, LDF leaders alleged that the UDF was trying to scuttle all positive attempts to maintain peace in the area. The UDF leaders could have raised their complaints at the meeting and sought solutions instead of walking out of the meeting, they said.

Nadapuram MLA E.K. Vijayan said the heads of some local bodies had quit the meeting following pressure from UDF leaders. “The investigation is on in full swing and all the accused in the murder will be brought before the law in the course of inquiry,” he said.

At Friday’s meeting, it was decided that stringent action would be taken against those who spread hate messages through social media by misinterpreting the recent incidents.