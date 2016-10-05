An ABVP activist assaults a Home Guard who blocked him from entering the office of the Deputy Director of Education in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Photo: K. Ragesh

Home Guard K. Premraj was assaulted and in the melee, Civil Police Officer R. Ajeesh was also injured.

Two policemen were injured when a march taken out by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists in protest against the State government’s decision to hike fees in self-financing medical colleges turned violent in the city on Tuesday.

The ABVP protesters, who marched to the office of the Deputy Director of Education (DDE), assaulted Home Guard K. Premraj at around noon. In the melee, Civil Police Officer R. Ajeesh was also injured. Both of them were admitted to the Government Beach Hospital.

Two activists arrested

A police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Razak tried to disperse the protesters by using water cannons. Later the Kasaba police arrested two ABVP activists Abhirman and Jineesh and registered cases against 15 others.

The trouble started soon after the inauguration of the protest by ABVP district convener Amal Raj. The agitators then breached the barricade erected by the police in front of the DDE office. There were only three policemen on duty in the compound at the time. The ABVP activists attacked the Home Guard using the lathi which they forcibly took from him, the police said.