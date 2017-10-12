Two more cholera cases reported in district

Water samples from the area where the labourers are living have been sent to CWRDM.

more-in

Two months after cholera cases were detected among migrant labourers in Mavoor, two more such cases have been reported from the district.

According to V. Jayashree, District Medical Officer, the affected are Kaushar, 20, and Rafeequl Haq, 35, both from Murshidabad district in West Bengal. The former has been working at a construction site on S.M. Street and the latter in Narikkuni. “They had come from their native place to Kerala via Chennai. It is suspected that they were inflicted by the disease after they consumed contaminated water or food in the course of their journey.”

They were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on October 8. She said that they were responding to the treatment well and were expected to be discharged in the following days.

Two persons staying at Thengilakkadavu near Mavoor were diagnosed with the disease in August this year.

Highlighting the unhygienic conditions in which the labourers live, health activists alleged that the State government’s ambitious ‘Swachh Bhai Swasth Bhai’ scheme had failed to make any headway.

Dr. Jayashree said that the labourers were living in unhygienic conditions, adding that the water samples from the area had been sent to the Centre for Water Resource Development and Management.