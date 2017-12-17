Two killed as lorry rams cycle, motorbikes

The lorry that overturned at Peruvayal, Kozhikode, after hitting two motorbikes and a cycle on Saturday.

Two persons were killed in an accident involving a tipper lorry, two motorbikes and a bicycle at Peruvayal on Saturday.

The police said that the lorry rammed the bicycle and motorbikes after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The dead were identified as Elavan Sivadasan, 59, and Thalathill Thazham Dipin, 27. Four others, who were injured in the incident, were admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The police registered a case against the lorry driver for reckless driving.

Traffic was disrupted for hours on the Mavoor route after the incident that took place around 1.30 p.m.