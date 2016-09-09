Around 200 residents from the coastal area were ‘evacuated’ and moved to safer locations during the mock drill.

Checking the preparedness of the district to meet unexpected tsunami threats, the State Emergency Operation Centre in association with the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information System conducted a drill along the Puthiyappa coastal area on Thursday.

Around 200 residents from the coastal area were ‘evacuated’ and moved to safer locations during the mock drill, which was conducted as per the directions of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Officials from the Costal Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Coast Guard and District Medical Office were among those who took part in the programme. Deputy Superintendent of Police T.C. Venugopalan led the drill and coordinated various field-level operations.

The efficacy of emergency communication systems, rehabilitation programmes, medical services and emergency transport were tested during the full-day drill that started around 11.30 a.m. Around 100 metres of the Puthiyappa coastal area was fully covered in the drive. The trial rescue operation also tested the possibility of quickly removing the ‘causalities’ from the ‘accident’ spot.

The rescue operators, who teamed up for the drill, also showcased their skills in rescuing persons from high-rise structure and flats at the spot. Assistant Collector K. Inpasekhar and Additional District Magistrate T. Janil Kumar coordinated the district-level programme.