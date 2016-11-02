Muslim Educational Society (MES) president Fazal Gafoor, a professor of neurology by profession and a frequent commentator on Muslim issues, says ‘triple talaq’ (instant divorce) is a ‘non-issue’ among Muslims in Kerala.

“Instant divorce is rare in Kerala these days, though it is constantly being used to beat Muslims with,” he told The Hindu in an interview a day after the MES and six other Muslim organisations decided at Kozhikode to resist the Uniform Civil Code and support triple talaq.

Excerpts:

How come a progressive organisation like the MES has aligned with the ultra-conservative Samastha, which is a clerics’ association, as well as five other organisations on the issue of the patently anti-woman triple talaq?

First, you need to know the differences between the original triple talaq in the Sharia (Islamic jurisprudence), the mutilated version passed off as the Sharia in the British-drafted Indian Sharia laws, and the corrupted form of triple talaq allowed by certain sections of clergy and is upheld by our courts as it is legal under the colonial-day Sharia law. This corrupted form of talaq, which is commonly referred to as triple talaq, in our view, is unIslamic and anti-woman. We stand by the original Sharia-based triple talaq. Since there is no authority to enforce the original Sharia personal laws in the country, the corrupt one survives.

What exactly is the “original” triple talaq?

In Sharia, marriage is an earthly contract between two individuals, not a divine union as it is in Christianity and Hinduism. To abrogate the contract, there is a long process which is called triple talaq, or rather, three-phase talaq, which involves three interregnums as well as mediations by community elders. Elements of modern divorce counselling are built into this. When the divorce is finalised, the wife has the right to alimony, assets, and other economic benefits.

But, in reality, it is the instant divorce without the three phases that is in vogue.

True, until recently this was commonplace in Kerala and across the country because of the colonial law. Now it has almost been wiped out from Kerala because of the rising educational levels of the community and the reform initiatives of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, the Jamaat-e-Islami and the MES. Of course, there still are a few instances, but a general consensus has emerged that instant talaq is bad and that it retards the community’s progress. Getting a divorce for a Muslim man is rather tough now because of the pressures from within the community. This is true for polygamy, too.

So, you mean to say that triple talaq is not an issue at all?

What I mean to say is this: instant divorce is a non-issue as far as Muslims in Kerala are concerned. True, it happens in certain places where the conservative clerics are influential. But the Muslim mass in Kerala is against it. However, instant divorce is still commonplace in many other States.

There was not a single woman leader at the Kozhikode meeting where Muslim organisations decided to oppose the UCC, though the UCC is said to benefit Muslim women most. Why?

See, the meeting was meant to be of the presidents and secretaries of the seven major organisations and all of them happened to be men. These organisations had contradictory views on a lot of issues, though. There was no conscious decision to keep women out.