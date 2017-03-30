Tributes to Arangil Sreedharan

more-in

There was this little anecdote that actor Jagathi Sreekumar shared with M.K. Muneer, MLA, about the late socialist leader Arangil Sreedharan.

When he was a college student, Mr. Sreekumar often used to reach home late. His father, theatre thespian Jagathi N.K. Achari, used to scold him often for this. But, if he said that he got held up because he was listening to a speech by Arangil Sreedharan at the Putharikkandam Ground in Thiruvananthapuram, Achari used to feel happy. “If you listen to Sreedharan’s speech, at least a little knowledge about the world and politics will enter your brain,” used to be his refrain.

Recalling this at an event held in memory of the late socialist leader on Wednesday, Dr. Muneer said that Sreedharan, C.H. Mohammed Koya, and P.P. Ummer Koya formed a troika of leaders from Malabar who were well-known all over the State for the oratorical brilliance.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy presented an award instituted in the name of Arangil Sreedharan to Ramesan Paleri of Uralungal Labour Cooperative Society Ltd (ULCSL).

Mr. Chandy also paid glowing tributes to the oratorical skills of Sreedharan. “He was one of the leaders of the Congress-Indian Union Muslim League-Praja Socialist Party alliance that took shape in 1960. That was one of the early form of political fronts in the country,” he said.

Mr. Chandy said that Sreedharan remained committed to socialist ideals throughout his life even when he was a Union Minister of State in the V.P. Singh Cabinet. He complimented Mr. Ramesan’s work as the chairman of ULCSL.

“The work on the Kozhikode bypass road started much after the work on a similar stretch of road began in Thiruvananthapuram. The work in the State capital is still on while the bypass road in Kozhikode has been opened to traffic. The labour cooperative society deserves praise for this,” he said.

CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan and BJP leader C.K. Padmanabhan were present.