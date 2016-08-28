The Town Vending Committees recommended under the Street Vendors’ Act will come into existence in the city before September 24 with a mission to streamline the street vending business.

A special meeting which was held at the District Collectorate here on Thursday under the leadership of Additional District Magistrate T. Janilkumar decided to form the committees giving proportionate representation to the people’s representatives, traders, government officials and trade union leaders.

The committees will also be empowered to mark out permitted vending zones in the city and to propose various welfare programmes for the community.