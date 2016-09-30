The rural police on Thursday arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in placing a stolen two-wheeler across the railway track recently. The accused, P.P. Sajir, Yasar Arafath, and K. Naseeh, were arrested by a police team led by Vadakara Circle Inspector A. Umesh.

The three, who were nabbed after a week-long search, were charged under Sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) and 427 (mischief causing damage to property) of the Indian Penal Code. They were also charged under Section 160 ‘a’ (maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck train) of the Indian Railways Act.

Police said the youths had lifted the bike, owned by Jasir of Chorode, and placed it on the railway track on September 22 in an attempt to stall his foreign trip.

They were of the belief that an investigation into the case would eventually lead to Jasir, preventing him from going ahead with the trip, they added.

The trio will be produced before the court on Friday.