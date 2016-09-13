Unlawful parking rampant on Railway Station Link Road and near Mananchira Square

Reckless parking in restricted areas and along busy roads has almost thrown city traffic out of gear, besides impacting pedestrian movement. As a result, traffic policemen are finding it difficult to regulate the heavy flow of vehicles to the city during the festival season and re-route them to authorised parking spaces.

Despite a ban on solo-driving of light motor vehicles in the city, the police said people were unwilling to cooperate, as it was not mandatory and does not evoke any penalty.

Meanwhile, cashing in on the rush and the limited space available, private parking space providers are making a killing by charging hefty fee, prompting people to go for way-side parking. There are even those who charge up to Rs.50 for a car for five hours.

Unlawful parking is rampant on Railway Station Link Road and near Mananchira Square, as result of which the police find crowd management a tall order.

There have been instances where vehicles parked in permitted spaces cannot be moved out, thanks to reckless parking.

“I had to stay back for around two hours to get back my two-wheeler, as people who came after me parked vehicles haphazardly and went away for shopping,” said V.P. Manoj from Puthiyangadi.

Meanwhile, the traffic police said illegally parked vehicles would be towed away. “Wheel clamps too have been given to police personnel to discourage such practice,” they added.