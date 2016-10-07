A group of artistes, led by Moorkanad Peethambaran, will present Thirayattam at the International Ethnic Folklore Festival in New Delhi from October 13 to 18. According to a release from the Ethnic Arts Council, it is for the first time that Thirayattam, a ritual art performed in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, is being presented at an arts festival. The release says it is due to the efforts of the School of Folklore Studies attached to the University of Calicut that the Thirayattam artistes are getting such an opportunity.

