Painting exhibition of Nila Stacy Jones, 7, is on at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery

Child prodigy Nila does not believe in conventions. She is a free spirit not restricted by rules.

Seven-year-old Nila Stacy Jones is a budding artist, whose second painting exhibition is on at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in the city. She was just six when she became the youngest ever artist to hold a solo painting exhibition in the history of the Akademi.

She has no formal training in art. Her colour sense was notable from a very young age, and her parents, Anupama and Prince Jones, allowed her to do what she loved to do. “Our intervention is only in the form of buying her art supplies. Both of us are not artists. So, there is nothing genetic in her talent,” said Anupama.

Nila is, however, guided by artist Desmond Ribero.

The 25-odd paintings exhibited at the art gallery reflect the fantasies of the seven-year-old. She has used every possible tool, be it brush, knife, cloth, fingers, tissue papers, and even toothbrush to give life to her imagination. She is equally comfortable in handling acrylic, water, and poster colours. Interestingly, Nila has not undergone any formal education. She feels that she will not have enough time to paint if she goes to school. Instead, her parents have chosen homeschooling for her, which is a mix of open schooling, de-schooling and green schooling.

The exhibition will conclude on Saturday.