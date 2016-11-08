Suchitwa Mission planning massive awareness campaign

Building around 7,000 toilets across 70 grama panchayats was not as difficult as getting people to use them. For the Suchitwa Mission in Kozhikode district that was appreciated even at the State level for exemplary implementation of the Open Defecation Free Project, maintaining ODF status is thus a challenge.

“Building toilets merely will not serve the purpose. There are people who are not accustomed to using them, who need to be educated on it. We need to unleash a massive awareness campaign,” said Suchitwa Mission assistant coordinator K.P. Radhakrishnan.

Efforts are already on at the block panchayat level to identify loopholes, if any, in the implementation of the ODF project in the district. The dilapidated toilets that were neglected in the first phase will now be repaired under the aegis of the respective grama panchayats.

Vigilance and monitoring committees have been formed in every grama panchayat. Block-level committees consist of a Village Extension Officer and a social worker, while district-level committees have district officers of the departments of Health, Panchayats, Social Justice, and Poverty Alleviation, besides social workers. These committees carry out regular field surveys to monitor the implementation of the ODF project.

“Total sanitation,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan, “is not just about open defecation. We should ensure there is no open urination, and that people maintain personal hygiene,” He added that community and public toilets were also being built by panchayats wherever they were required.

The mission is planning a broad awareness campaign against open urination with the help of children who are associated with NCC, NSS, Student Police Cadets, and Junior Red Cross. “The message will reach all families through children”, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

There are people who are not accustomed to using toilets. They need to be educated on it

K.P. Radhakrishnan

Suchitwa Mission assistant coordinator