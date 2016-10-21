Tathva ’16, the annual techno-management fest hosted by the National Institute of Technology,Calicut, was inaugurated on Thursday by Srikant Jainapur, Chief Executive Officer at L&T-Sargent & Lundy Limited.

The fest, to be held from October 21 to 23, caters to the technically inclined with its array of workshops, lectures, seminars, paper presentations, exhibitions, quizzes, model displays, and robotics events.

Tathva, as a part of its endeavour towards technological enlightenment, will be hosting a multitude of events like Adizya, the art and architectural bonanza; Blitzkrieg for the serious gamers, and Bizpark for the management gurus.

Lecture series

As a part of the lecture series, Tathva brings in key speakers including Shiva Ayyadurai, often called the inventor of e-mail; Sarthak Sethi, the embedded system and software solutions expert, among others. Workshops include sessions on Ethical Hacking, Virtual Reality and Neuro-linguistics Programming.