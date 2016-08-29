Writer K.P. Sudheera lighting the traditional lamp during the inauguration of Tapovanam Women's Wing in Kozhikode on Sunday.

A garden set up exclusively for elderly persons at Bilathikulam, t

As part of reviving the activities of ‘Tapovanam’, a garden set up exclusively for elderly persons at Bilathikulam, the Kozhikode Aftercare Association on Sunday formed the Tapovanam Women’s Wing for elderly women.

Seetha Vengassery, Women Station House Officer of the Kerala Police, inaugurated the wing at a function held at Tapovanam Park.

Ms. Seetha said it was high time mothers took up the role of teachers to make their children fully aware of the social realities around them and prepare them to face life prudently.

“Mothers who are timid to impart lessons on sexual exploitation and healthy living to their children at a tender age will have bitter experiences in the future,” she reminded. Writer K.P. Sudheera, who lighted the traditional lamp, marking the inauguration of the wing, said there were still plenty of doors that remained shut before women, preventing them from exploring the world of unseen opportunities. Presiding over the function, T.P. Mehroof Raj, one of the chief coordinators of the Tapovanam project, called upon elderly women to inculcate with the younger generation the need for a humane and harmonic co-existence in society with the power of motherhood. K. Sheela, president of Tapovanam Women’s Wing, welcomed the gathering.