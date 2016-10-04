No dog’s life:At the ABC centres planned in eight locations in Kozhikode, the service of the selected agency will be used.— Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

District panchayat looking for agencies that can catch canines with woollen nets and soft-looped sticks for ABC drive

Here is some good news for canine lovers in the district. To ensure the humane treatment of dogs taken to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres, the district panchayat wants to appoint a professional agency that care for the animals.

Dog catchers can now say goodbye to iron rods and iron wires. Because the panchayat is looking for an agency that is good at handling dogs with woollen nets and soft-looped sticks.

The panchayat has planned to set up eight ABC centres in the district. Much to its surprise, many agencies have already come forward to take up the task agreeing to its conditions. Local dog catchers are also in the fray by trying to be ‘soft’ towards the animals.

District panchayat president Babu Parassery, who supervises the implementation of the project, says it will be a trend-setting move. “We will ensure that the dogs are caught with no injuries. The canines will be kept in well-maintained kennels till the completion of the sterilisation process,” he adds.

At the ABC centres planned in eight locations, the service of the selected agency will be used. Local body heads and members have already attended preliminary awareness programmes on the soft methods of catching dogs.

Positive response

The move has evoked positive response among animal lovers. Satheesh Kumar, a former office-bearer of both Malabar Animal Lovers Association and Malabar Canine Club, says, if implemented properly, ABC project can solve the stray dog menace. “We had earlier teamed up with the Animal Husbandry Department to implement the project, but it was gradually stopped because of the lack of support, he says.