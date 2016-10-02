Does not address needs of single parents, say speakers

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2016, which is getting ready to be passed by the Parliament, may create some practical difficulties for Kerala, observed a discussion on the Bill held here on Saturday under the aegis of the women’s organisation, Sthree Chethana.

As per the new Bill, only a close relative or friend could be the surrogate mother for a married couple’s child. In Kerala, where every family has two children and most women are employed, it will be difficult for a couple to convince even close relatives to bear their child, especially when there is no financial gain, the participants have pointed out.

While the Bill will be effective in checking malpractices in surrogacy, it does not address the needs of single parents and homosexuals. It should also address the malpractices involved in other forms of infertility treatment, the meeting concluded.

Consultant gynaecologist at Aster MIMS Hospital P.C. Sindhu explained the idea of surrogacy that involves depositing an embryo formed from the egg and sperm of the intended parents in the womb of another woman, when the intended mother has difficulties to bear the child.

Surrogacy was legalised in India along with some South East Asian counties in 20002, even as it was illegal in Europe. Hence, many couples from Europe chose to get a surrogate mother for their child from India or the other South East Asian countries. In India, Gujarat and Hyderabad are the surrogacy hubs where it has risen to the level of a thriving business. It has been noted that the same women repeatedly turned surrogate mothers for money and often they were cheated of their earnings by middlemen. There have been instances of either party backing out of the deal.

The malpractices in the sector have forced the government to bring out the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill. As per the Bill, commercial surrogacy has been banned. Only a couple married for five years and are residents of India can get a child through surrogacy. The clinics that offer the services are to be registered and need to take care of the surrogate mother.

A major feature of the Bill is that it prevents foreigners from getting a surrogate mother from India.