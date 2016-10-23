Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran has accused the police of fabricating case against women journalists in connection with lawyers-media stand-off in the State.

He told journalists here on Saturday that the police action was a challenge to the rule of the law. “There is no justification in registering a case against the journalists. This attitude only supports a section of lawyers. Such a thing should be nipped in the bud as it was against the freedom of the press,” Mr. Sudheeran said. The issue between the media and the lawyers on the premises of the Kerala High Court was now under the consideration of the Supreme Court. A solution should be found to this embarrassing situation, he added.