No untoward incidents reported; government and private offices deserted

Normal life was paralysed in Kozhikode district in response to the 24-hour all-India strike call by major trade unions.

No untoward incidents were reported either in the city or its suburbs. Both government and private offices did not function. The District Collectorate and the Corporation office, two of the biggest government offices in the city, wore a deserted look.

Shops closed

Almost all business establishments and hotels downed their shutters. However road-side tea shops at many places were seen serving tea and snacks. By evening, many petty shops opened for business. Several owners had used the occasion to renovate their shops including giving a fresh coat of paint for the establishments.

Most educational institutions were given a holiday in connection with the strike. However, the strike did not affect the functioning of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) and the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), both institutions under the Union Ministry of Human Resources. The IIM-K has on its rolls about 800 students and 65 faculty members, while the NIT-C has 6,000 students and 450 staff including teachers.

The State-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses did not operate any services. Trains services were not disrupted. However passengers who alighted at railway stations in Kozhikode, Vadakara and Koyilandy had a difficult time reaching their destinations. Autorickshaws also remained off the road.

A few NGOs such as Helping Hands Kozhikode and Donate for Life jointly took the initiative to distribute food packets to stranded passengers at the Kozhikode railway station and bus stations in the city. Private vehicles including cars were seen in small numbers on the road since morning.

Security

Police officers were deployed at major junctions to avert any showdown between rival trade unions. The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, had stayed away from the strike. The protesting unions also took out a march against the new labour policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre.