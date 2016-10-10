Lighting up lives:NSS volunteers of Subbulussalam HSS with the LED bulbs made by inmates of the Government Mental Health Centre in Kozhikode on Sunday.— Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

Regular interaction with volunteers has a positive impact on inmates of Mental Health Centre

Rajamma (name changed) thinks she is her true self only when she is at the mental health centre. She was beaming with pride having successfully assembled an LED bulb during a workshop organised by the National Service Scheme unit of Subbulussalam Higher Secondary School, Moorkanad, Malappuram District, at the Government Mental Health Centre in Kozhikode on Sunday, to mark World Psychiatry Day that falls on Monday.

Rajamma has been undergoing treatment for the last two years and feels more at home at the hospital than her own home, as she gets involved in a lot of activities there.

The increased community participation in the activities of the Mental Health Centre over the last few years has had a positive impact on her.

“Many patients have negative symptoms like withdrawal, ecstasy, and difficulty in expressing their emotions. But we have noticed some major changes in the temperament of such patients when they interact with volunteers who visit the centre to either entertain them or help them in some other way,” said Deputy Superintendent in Charge Dr. Sivadasan.

Several voluntary and youth organisations have been holding cultural programmes for the inmates of the centre.

Most inmates, who do not have a violent streak, are taken to watch such programmes.

Dr. Sivadasan said some inmates had used such opportunities to bring out their innate talent.

In fact, a painting workshop, which was organised a few months ago, had such a positive impact on patients that it culminated in an exhibition of paintings by inmates at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery.

Skills to the fore

Volunteers help inmates hone their skills in door mat making and candle making. “Such activities definitely have a positive influence on inmates. However, no proper study has been done on the impact of community involvement on their mental health,” Dr. Sivadasan said.