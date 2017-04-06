State’s first CRV team to be launched today

more-in

Kozhikode: The State’s first Community Rescue Volunteers (CRV) team, formed under the Fire and Rescue Services Department to independently handle emergency rescue operations, will be launched on Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to announce the launch at an event at Mukkom.

The first CRV batch comprises 300 members, mostly students from the Kozhikode Government Nursing College and the Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda. The rest are merchant volunteers.

District Fire Officer Arun Bhasker says the CRV team has been trained to fight fire breakout, gas leakage, and electrical short-circuit. They can also handle modern fire fighting equipment and inspect the functioning of fire fighting systems in large buildings, he adds.

In the second phase, they will be given a special uniform for easy identification.

“The scheme will be launched by the Chief Minister by opening the screening of a three-minute short film featuring the CRV training programme,” says Mr. Bhasker. According to him, the team members will be a relief for the Fire and Rescue Services Department as their support can be sought in emergency situations.

Around 80 students from the Government Nursing College had undergone training under the pilot project in the district. They had been issued certificates on completion of the training programme. Later, the group was expanded by enrolling students from the Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, and volunteers representing various merchant organisations.