Former MP Sebastian Paul with BJP leader P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at a seminar organised by the Calicut Press Club in the city on Wednesday. -Photo: K. Ragesh

Curtailing the citizens’ basic right to know, the State is currently going through a situation of judicial emergency where the freedom of the press is completely restricted in the court for protecting the interests of a few lawyers and judges, says columnist and former MP Sebastian Paul.

He made the criticism while opening a seminar on ‘Freedom of the Press’ organised by the Calicut Press Club on Wednesday in the wake of the recent stand off between journalists and lawyers.

He said the practice of preventing journalists at the source of the news itself was not even heard during the time of national emergency in India. “Though there were restrictions on publishing the news during the emergency period, the journalists had enjoyed full freedom in the collection of news from their respective sources,” he pointed out.

Coming down heavily on the hostile attitude of some of the judges and lawyers towards the media and press freedom, Mr. Paul said society was ultimately compelled to bear the brunt with the continuing restrictions and attack on the media without understanding its contributions. Society would be able to perform the role of a watchdog only when the media were allowed function effectively, he observed.

As an effective retaliation tactic to mellow the continuing stand off, he also called upon the journalists to think of a ‘surgical strike’ in terms of avoiding the names of judges and lawyers who were so far enjoying undue popularity in visual and print media.

“It would definitely pave the way for their higher-ups to have a serious look into the current issues and work for an immediate solution,” he said.

BJP leader P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, former Kerala Press Academy chairman N.P. Rajendran, and Kerala Union of Working Journalists president P.A. Abdul Gafoor presented papers on the topic.

